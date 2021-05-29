Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-$5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.35.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $124.08. 662,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.