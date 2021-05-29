PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 119.2% in May

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
