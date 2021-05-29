PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 119.2% in May

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund and treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

