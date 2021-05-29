PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 177.8% in May

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PTAIY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.3731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 4.93%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

