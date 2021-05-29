Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will announce $27.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.07 million and the highest is $28.86 million. Progenity reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $119.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.16 million to $121.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $172.79 million, with estimates ranging from $164.79 million to $181.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27.

PROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progenity in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 85.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progenity by 107.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 370,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,252. The stock has a market cap of $156.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Progenity has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

