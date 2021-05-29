Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Aegis started coverage on Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.
Shares of PW traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,002. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 48.46, a current ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.18.
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
