Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PW traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,002. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 48.46, a current ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 83,619 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

