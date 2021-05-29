Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Up 146.2% in May

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,400 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the April 29th total of 682,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
PITAF remained flat at $$8.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. Poste Italiane has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $8.38.
About Poste Italiane
Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.