Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Up 146.2% in May

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,400 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the April 29th total of 682,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PITAF remained flat at $$8.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. Poste Italiane has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.