Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $17.13 Average PT from Analysts

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

PSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 105,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $269.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,010.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

