PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Down 4.3% This Week

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $959,565.36 and approximately $133,449.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00317222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00195661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00842624 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,524 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.