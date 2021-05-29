Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.80 million-$136.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.58 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $562.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

