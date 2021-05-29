Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLT. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 93,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.