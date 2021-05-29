Pigeoncoin (PGN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16,805.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $16,805.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.