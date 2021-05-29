Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 703 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 39.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $472.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.76 and a 200-day moving average of $447.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.91 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

