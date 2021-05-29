ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0576 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $598.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,801.22 or 0.99923793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00034766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00083651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

