Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.79. 2,140,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

