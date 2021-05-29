Paparazzi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $9,965.90 and approximately $24.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00860678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.15 or 0.08809576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00087645 BTC.

About Paparazzi

PAZZI is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

