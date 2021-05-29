PAID Network Price Down 34.6% Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $38.82 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00056921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.71 or 0.00316078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00199982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.72 or 0.00810374 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

