OracleChain (OCT) Hits One Day Volume of $30,616.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $367,733.91 and $30,616.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00056597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00319142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00197860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.22 or 0.00817587 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

