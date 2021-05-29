Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,759,800 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the April 29th total of 6,592,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,466,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,342,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Optec International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Get Optec International alerts:

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.