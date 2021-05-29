Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the April 29th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OPHLF remained flat at $$22.70 during trading hours on Friday. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

