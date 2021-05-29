Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the April 29th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 481.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 156,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

