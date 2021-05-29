Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $57.23 on Top Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 36.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 52% higher against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for $57.23 or 0.00169048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $284.53 million and approximately $212.02 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.00831694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.62 or 0.08505701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00087034 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,310 coins and its circulating supply is 4,971,550 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars.

