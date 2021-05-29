Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Up 71.4% in May

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NROM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,258. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Noble Roman’s has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

