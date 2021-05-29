Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NPPRF remained flat at $$20.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nippon Ceramic has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Get Nippon Ceramic alerts:

About Nippon Ceramic

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.