Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.96 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $368,285.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00073113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.00850263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.70 or 0.08681698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00087853 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

