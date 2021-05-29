NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NREF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:NREF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.03. 22,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,255. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.29. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.38%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

