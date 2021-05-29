NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million.
NASDAQ NGMS traded up $4.86 on Friday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 474,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $65.38.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
