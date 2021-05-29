NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million.

NASDAQ NGMS traded up $4.86 on Friday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 474,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.