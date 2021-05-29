Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Up 186.2% in May

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, an increase of 186.2% from the April 29th total of 73,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 35,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

