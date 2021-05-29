Namecoin (NMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,118.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $23.12 million and $13,118.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00004623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,937.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.38 or 0.01857435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00479389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

