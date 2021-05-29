Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of MITUY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 1,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

