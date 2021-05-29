Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of MITUY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 1,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
