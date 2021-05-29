Mirrored ProShares VIX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $17.01 million and $77.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for $7.71 or 0.00022828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.78 or 0.00330912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00195843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00780862 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,206,056 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

