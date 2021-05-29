Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 538.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MERC. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. 249,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $979.26 million, a PE ratio of -114.15 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.08%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.