Meme Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Meme has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and $2.74 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $483.02 or 0.01426715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.00505601 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004207 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00024726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002342 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.