Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the April 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Medicover AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94. Medicover AB has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Get Medicover AB (publ) alerts:

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, Hungary, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.