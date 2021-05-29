MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $156 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.62 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

MediaAlpha stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.32. 310,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -302.29. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,825,084 shares of company stock worth $128,316,522 in the last three months.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

