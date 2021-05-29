Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.27 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,989. Masco has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

