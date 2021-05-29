Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report sales of $131.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the highest is $132.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $118.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $538.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MX. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.70. 325,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,855. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

