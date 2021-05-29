Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.38. 1,375,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,871. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.