Lethean (LTHN) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $545.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,937.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,261.83 or 0.06664590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.38 or 0.01857435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00471377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00182836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.43 or 0.00705497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00479389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00430739 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

