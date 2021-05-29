Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lear (NYSE:LEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.35 billion-$21.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.46.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,535. Lear has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $197.27. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

