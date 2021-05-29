Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Lam Research by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $649.85. The stock had a trading volume of 842,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $266.09 and a 52-week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

