KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of KBCSY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.06. 17,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,288. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

