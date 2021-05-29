KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

KAR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.94. 1,693,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,249. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $167,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

