JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.61.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,294,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,558,214. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

