Jarvis+ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $285,727.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $569,872.41 and $285,727.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

