Jarvis+ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $285,727.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $569,872.41 and $285,727.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00073113 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017680 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.00850263 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.70 or 0.08681698 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00087853 BTC.
Jarvis+ Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “
