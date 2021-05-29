ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a hold rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 249,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. ITT has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.