IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 57.3% in May

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the April 29th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE IRS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

