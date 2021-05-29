Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

