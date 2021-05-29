Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
