Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.82.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.88. 3,193,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.47. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 112.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.