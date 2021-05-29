Insula Reaches Market Cap of $589,518.59 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Insula has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insula coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular exchanges. Insula has a total market capitalization of $589,518.59 and $890.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00111157 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002311 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.60 or 0.00685431 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 958,606 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

