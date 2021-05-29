Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVREF remained flat at $$8.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

